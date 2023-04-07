WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A new group has been formed at Baylor in order to help deliver a new strategic plan for the university.

President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said Friday in the President’s Letter that as the university nears the end date of its strategic plan called Illuminate, it is exciting to see the ways the university has been transformed over the past five years.

From achieving Research 1 status ahead of the projected timeline, funding 22 fully-endowed faculty positions, eclipsing Give Light’s $1.1 billion campaign goal and being recognized by Morning Consult as one of the most trusted universities in the country, Dr. Livingstone says Baylor has been blessed, and that everyone within the university has a lot to be thankful for.

Dr. Livingstone also says that now is the time to start considering the next chapter in the university’s strategic planning process. Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and Chief of Staff Tiffany Hogue, J.D., have been asked to co-chair a new Strategic Planning Group to guide Baylor through this campuswide process over the next year.

Members of the Strategic Planning Group include:

Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., Provost (co-chair)

Tiffany Hogue, J.D., Chief of Staff to the President (co-chair)

Jared Alcantara, Ph.D., Professor of Preaching, George W. Truett Theological Seminary

Anna Evelyn Beaudry, President, Graduate Student Association

Gary Carini, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Institutional Research and Professional Education

Jason Carter, Ph.D., Dean, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Kevin Chambliss, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Research

Jane Damron, Ph.D., Senior Lecturer, Communications Studies, College of Arts and Sciences

Cody Hall, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Financial Services and Business Officer

Heidi Hornik-Parsons, Professor and Chair of Art and Art History, College of Arts and Sciences

Sharra Hynes, Ph.D., Associate Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students

Ida Jamshidi, Senior Director of Advising, School of Engineering and Computer Science

Whitney Jones, Senior Director of Student Success Initiatives, Paul L. Foster Success Center

Brian Jordon, Ph.D., Carlisle Endowed Professor of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science

Coretta Pittman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Jonathan Tran, Ph.D., Associate Dean, Honors College, and Associate Professor of Theology, Great Texts Program

Kevin Villegas, Ed.D., Assistant Dean of Intercultural Engagement and Student Life Initiatives

TBD, President, Student Government Association.

Dr. Livingstone says the Strategic Planning Group will hold its first meeting in May, and will work over the summer to outline a series of listening sessions to take place throughout the fall semester for faculty, staff, students and other members of the Baylor Family. The group’s purpose is to deliver a new strategic plan for consideration by Dr. Livingstone – and ultimately approval by the Baylor Board of Regents in May 2024.