WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

TxDOT says that its crews will perform striping and barrier work near Bagby Avenue and the Highway 6 westbound frontage road on Tuesday night. Crews will be conducting various closures in the area, which will occur from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The closures will include the following:

– Two lanes of the westbound frontage road – from the Bagby Avenue intersection to the on-ramp before Beverly Drive

– The eastbound to westbound u-turn bridge near Bagby Avenue

– The right lane from Bagby Avenue on to the westbound frontage road

– The right lane of the westbound frontage road before the Bagby Avenue intersection

– The left lane of Bagby Avenue that turns to the westbound frontage road Westbound exit to Beverly Drive