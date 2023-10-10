Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Devvie Duke took to the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse Monday to announce her candidacy for Texas House District 56. St. Rep. Charles ‘Doc’ Anderson decided in September he would not seek re-election for that seat.

Duke is a former president of the McLennan County Republican Women and also serves on the State Republican Executive Committee for the Republican Party of Texas. Duke also worked in the commercial insurance industry in risk management for 35 years.

At her announcement Monday, Duke said she has spent several years fighting to safeguard elections, secure parental rights, end vaccine mandates, and stop undocumented workers and cartels from crossing the southern border.

She joins Republican Pat Curry in the race to replace St. Rep. Anderson. Curry announced his candidacy before Anderson announced his plans to leave office.