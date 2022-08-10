Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco McLennan County Public Health District says two new cases of monkeypox have been reported.

A commercial lab performed preliminary tests that came back positive for the disease. Last week, the district reported two other cases of monkeypox and the first case in the county surfaced in July.

The Health District is conducting contact investigations. Both cases are unrelated adult male McLennan County residents.

To learn more about monkeypox, you can visit the health district’s website.

Signs and symptoms of this illness typically include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

HOW IT SPREADS

Monkeypox is spread in many different ways. Here are the most common person to person methods:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during close physical contact

touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

PREVENTING THE SPREAD

Here is what you can do to prevent getting monkeypox: