WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to hang overhead signage in several places along the southbound Interstate 35 mainlanes and perform permanent striping work on some southbound mainlanes.

The work will take place from Forest Street to 18th Street from Monday, until Thursday, June 30. To perform these activities, several daily and nightly closures are planned from Highway 84 to 18th Street – including cross streets and u-turns, southbound entrance and exit ramps, and all southbound I-35 mainlanes.

Crews will start closures each day with cross streets and u-turns in the early afternoon, followed by entrance and exit ramps in the evening, and conclude with the southbound mainlanes at 7:00 p.m. Police officers will be in place at each closed intersection and entrance and exit ramps to help direct traffic.

All through traffic on the southbound frontage road will be directed onto the mainlanes near N Loop 340 prior to exiting at BUS-77 (Exit #337). This is to help maintain traffic flow and to avoid merging conflicts on the southbound frontage road with those exiting I-35. Officers will be onsite to allow drivers access to local hotels and business between N Loop 340 and Highway 84. Drivers will be able to re-enter southbound I-35 near 18th Street.

TxDOT recommends avoiding the area by using Loop 340 to go around Waco or finding alternate routes. Additional information on the closures and a diagram is included below.

Noon – All lanes of BUS-77 and Forrest Street, where they cross I-35

– All lanes of BUS-77 and Forrest Street, where they cross I-35 5:30 p.m. – University Parks Drive and 4 th and 5 th Streets under I-35; followed by MLK Boulevard and 18 th and 17 th Streets under I-35

– University Parks Drive and 4 and 5 Streets under I-35; followed by MLK Boulevard and 18 and 17 Streets under I-35 7:00 p.m. – All southbound mainlanes from BUS 77 to 18th Street, and all entrance and exit ramps from Highway 84 to 18th Street

All cross streets and u-turns, entrance and exit ramps, and southbound mainlanes are expected to reopen by 6:00 a.m. each morning.