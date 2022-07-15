WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cen-Tex African American Chamber has opened its CTMB Equity Fund to local minority small businesses for emergency grant funding.

This is supported by donations from the public and private sector. The Chamber says this fund is quickly becoming an important staple in the minority small business community.

The Chamber would like to congratulate this round of Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund grant recipients – SWEEP, Symphony Candle Company, ROC MY STYLE, Glyphx Design, 4 Son’s Trucking, The Relationship Clinic, and KDR Transport LLC – the Chamber is also thanking these businesses for all their hard work and dedication to building Waco’s small business community.

The Chamber is also sending a special thank you to Commissioner Pat Miller and the McLennan County Commissioner’s Court for their donation to the Equity Fund Program of $50,000.

If you would like to donate to the CTMB Equity Fund? You can now make payments here, or mail them to 1020 Elm Avenue, Building #700, Waco, TX 76704.