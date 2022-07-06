WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – When teachers return to Waco Independent School District schools for the upcoming school year, they will have direct access to a dedicated, full-time licensed professional counselor employed by Ascension Medical Group Providence.

This new mental health benefit has been paid for with federal stimulus funds, and will be available at no cost to district employees. Waco ISD is one of the first school districts in Texas to offer this type of mental health benefit for employees.

Employees will be able to schedule appointments with the counselor at a time which fits their schedule. The counselor will have an office at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, one of Waco ISD’s career and technical education campuses.

The counselor will provide a variety of services – including individual and group counseling, behavioral health and social determinant screening, expedited referrals, community resource information, staff training, and support for crisis situations.

An extensive search was conducted to find the right person for the role, leading to the Ascension Medical Group Providence to hire Tyler Tomek, MACP, LPC, who brings eight years of experience in a variety of mental health settings – including private practice, intake, and outpatient services.

“I am excited to be part of the partnership between Ascension Medical Group Providence and Waco ISD,” Tomek said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to provide support to Waco ISD staff and make a positive contribution to the district.”