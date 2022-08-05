Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed two new cases of monkeypox.

The cases were reported after a commercial lab confirmed the positive tests. The Health District is currently conducting an investigation to notify anyone who came into contact with the people with monkeypox.

No information is being released about the identities of the people with the illness.

The signs and symptoms of monkeypox typically include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts. The other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion.

Sometimes people may only experience the rash, which goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

How Monkeypox spreads:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during close physical contact

touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

How to prevent getting Monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox

Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

If you are sick with monkeypox, contact your health provider to determine testing and isolate at home. If you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible.