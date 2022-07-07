McLennan County (FOX44) – Bond has been increased to a total of $5,077,000 for Kevin Dwayne Kirven – with the addition of a new murder charge out of Limestone County.

Kirven has been held in the McLennan County Jail since March – when he was arrested after firing at sheriff’s deputies as they tried to arrest him on other charges.

He was served with the new additional charges of murder and felony tampering with physical evidence Wednesday in the new case which was being investigated by Texas Rangers.

Kirven had been the object of an attempt by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody in the 3700 block of Hay Avenue on March 29, when the officers say he started shooting at them from inside the house.

Warrants they were attempting to serve included a murder charge out of Tarrant County, and multiple family violence assault charges out of Lacy Lakeview.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and called for help – including the Waco PD SWAT Team and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. In addition to the tactical response, Waco PD negotiators also responded to the scene.

After enough officers arrived, they began contacting residents in the immediate area about the shooting. While this was taking place, a negotiator from the Waco Police Department was able to contact Kirven, who had now barricaded himself inside of the residence.

After a lengthy negotiation with Kirven, he agreed to surrender. After more than an hour-and-a-half-long standoff, he was safely taken into custody and was later transported to the McLennan County Jail – where was booked for multiple warrants.

Waco Police added a charge of attempted capital murder the next day, but jail records indicate five additional attempted murder capital charges were added later – which have since been rolled into one.

With the new murder charges, additional bonds totaling $775,000 were added to his previous bond amounts – taking the total to $5,077,000.