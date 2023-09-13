Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A specialized aircraft modified and prepared at the L3Harris facility at the TSTC Airport in Waco has been delivered to the U.S. Air Force for formal combined developmental and operational testing.

It is the first of ten EC-37B Compass Call aircraft to be delivered to the Air Force by BAE Systems and L3Harris. The plane is part of the Air Force mission of using electronic warfare and attack systems in support of U.S. and coalition air, surface and special operations forces.

(Courtesy: L3Harris)

The system disrupts enemy communications, radars and navigation systems, and suppresses enemy air defenses by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, weapon systems and command-and-control networks.

BAE Systems produces the electromagnetic attack systems at its Hudson, New Hampshire facility, with L3Harris integrating what had been the EC-130H system into a modern Gulfstream G550 business jet at its Waco facility. The EC-37B has increased speed, endurance and high-altitude operation for improved survivability and range to perform the mission.

“Our team accomplished the incredible challenge of migrating the Compass Call mission equipment from the much larger EC-130H and fully integrating it into the Gulfstream G550 platform,” said Jason Lambert, President, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, L3Harris. “As the Air Force sunsets its 40-year-old EC-130H fleet, the cutting-edge EC-37B will empower the customer to continue serving its vital electromagnetic warfare mission for generations to come.”

Congressman Pete Sessions proudly announced the delivery of the first of the new Compass Call aircraft to the Air Force, saying it was a groundbreaking step for both national defense and local economic development.

“Today is a great day for Waco, Texas, with the delivery of the first EC-37B Compass Call to the U.S. Air Force. This state-of-the-art aircraft, retrofitted in Waco, will enhance our critical electromagnetic attack capability as part of next-generation defense technology. Thank you, L3Harris Technologies, for taking on this tremendous effort. I’m proud to support this critical project in Congress, and look forward to future projects built in Waco and deployed worldwide to support our national defense,” said Congressman Sessions.