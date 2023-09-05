McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new scam.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday afternoon that the Office has received complaints of phone scam attempts. Citizens have received phone calls notifying them of a missed jury duty summons.

The calls tell the citizen that they missed jury duty, and are given specific dates to actual jury duties they have been selected for, making it more believable to them. The caller says there will be a warrant issued for their arrest unless they go to an undisclosed kiosk and pay cash.

Sheriff McNamara says the person calling is impersonating deputies. He went on to say that the Sheriff’s Office will never call and attempt to collect a fine over the phone.