McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A new sentencing hearing for convicted killer US Carnell Petetan, Jr. will take place on December 4, 2023.

A jury convicted Petetan, Jr. of capital murder for the September 2012 shooting death of his wife Kimberly Petetan, who was shot twice in front of her nine-year-old daughter.

The two got married in 2010 after they became pen pals while he was serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder. Petetan, Jr. was sentenced to death, but the Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed this penalty and ordered a new hearing.