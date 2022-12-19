Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School.

McMillan will begin work on January 2nd, with current Interim Principal Rudy Valdez transitioning to another role within Waco ISD. Principal McMillan will host a family meet-and-greet at Tennyson on Thursday, January 5th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria.

The new principal began his career in education as a middle school English teacher before moving to Killeen High School. There he taught biology, physics, algebra, and English I & II.]

McMillan moved into campus administration in 2017. He has a Master’s degree from Tarleton State University and a Bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.

He currently serves in the Texas Army National Guard, as well. He is married to Margarita McMillan, who is an elementary school teacher.