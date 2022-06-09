Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Independent School District announced five new principals and deans Thursday afternoon.

The new principals are Cary Detlefsen, Pedro Hernandez, Sharina Hubbard, Erin Lange, and Matthew Rambo.

Cari Detlefsen

Cari Detlefsen will be the principal at Mountainview Elementary. She comes to Waco ISD from West ISD. She has been in the education field for 12 years. Detlefsen began her career as a middle school math teacher. Principal Detlefsen has seven years of service as an administrator. Her professional history includes a range of experience from an elementary school principal to district administration.

Pedro Hernandez

Pedro Hernandez will serve as the principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School. Hernandez presently serves as the assistant principal at the Travis Science Academy in Temple. He is bilingual and has both middle school and high school experience. Hernandez earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University in Austin.

Sharina Hubbard

Dean Highland Principal Sharina Hubbard is coming to Waco ISD from Killeen ISD. She currently serves as an assistant principal at Killeen High School. Hubbard has been in the education field for 10 years which includes experience in elementary, middle, and high school. Hubbard was recognized as Belton ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2015.

Erin Lange

Erin Lange has been selected as the Cedar Ridge PDS Elementary principal. She has held the position of assistant principal at the campus since 2015. Given her 15 years’ experience working with students and staff, Lange has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the position. She has received many awards and grants including the ESC Region 12 Innovative Technology grant in 2022, Cooper Foundation grant in 2020, and an Education Foundation grant in 2008 and 2019.

Matthew Rambo

Mathew Rambo will assume the role of dean at The Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy (GWAMA). Rambo began his career as the department head of the aquatic science and a pre-AP and AP biology teacher at Waco High School in 2009. He has held an administrative role with the district for 8 years. Rambo was recognized as the Waco ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2012.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says the reason the district can recruit and retain administrators like these because of the hard work and progress that is being made.