WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat.

The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.

The following individuals are the final submitted applications for District Four:

DATE FILED: November 21, 2022

David Schleicher

505 N. 9th St.

Waco, TX 76701

Occupation: Attorney

DATE FILED: November 28, 2022

Rory Partin

2200 Colcord Ave.

Waco, TX 76707

Occupation: Small Business Owner/

Recording Artist

DATE FILED: November 29, 2022

David G. Horner

2525 Austin Ave.

Waco, TX 76710

Occupation: Retired

DATE FILED: December 1, 2022

Anthony Johnson

2900 Sanger Ave.

Waco, TX. 76707

Occupation: Realtor

DATE FILED: December 20, 2022

Elizabeth Stephens

2807 Washington Ave.

Waco, TX 76710

Occupation: Business Owner

DATE FILED: December 20, 2022

Emily Hinojosa

3127 Maple Ave.

Waco, TX 76707

Occupation: Director of Academic

Excellence Initiative, Office of Engaged

Learning – Baylor

DATE FILED: December 20, 2022

Chris Matthews

729 Austin Ave.

Waco, TX 76701

Occupation: The Palladium Business

Owner

DATE FILED: December 29, 2022

Joan Supplee

2320 Parrott Ave.

Waco, TX 76707

Occupation: Retired Baylor Professor

DATE FILED: January 3, 2023

Noe Israel Loachamin

914 N. 12th St.

Waco, TX 76707

Occupation: Executive Director