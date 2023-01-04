WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat.
The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
The following individuals are the final submitted applications for District Four:
DATE FILED: November 21, 2022
David Schleicher
505 N. 9th St.
Waco, TX 76701
Occupation: Attorney
DATE FILED: November 28, 2022
Rory Partin
2200 Colcord Ave.
Waco, TX 76707
Occupation: Small Business Owner/
Recording Artist
DATE FILED: November 29, 2022
David G. Horner
2525 Austin Ave.
Waco, TX 76710
Occupation: Retired
DATE FILED: December 1, 2022
Anthony Johnson
2900 Sanger Ave.
Waco, TX. 76707
Occupation: Realtor
DATE FILED: December 20, 2022
Elizabeth Stephens
2807 Washington Ave.
Waco, TX 76710
Occupation: Business Owner
DATE FILED: December 20, 2022
Emily Hinojosa
3127 Maple Ave.
Waco, TX 76707
Occupation: Director of Academic
Excellence Initiative, Office of Engaged
Learning – Baylor
DATE FILED: December 20, 2022
Chris Matthews
729 Austin Ave.
Waco, TX 76701
Occupation: The Palladium Business
Owner
DATE FILED: December 29, 2022
Joan Supplee
2320 Parrott Ave.
Waco, TX 76707
Occupation: Retired Baylor Professor
DATE FILED: January 3, 2023
Noe Israel Loachamin
914 N. 12th St.
Waco, TX 76707
Occupation: Executive Director