CHALK BLUFF, Texas (FOX 44) – A structure fire in the Chalk Bluff area was quickly extinguished on Sunday afternoon.

Elm Mott Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 4:44 p.m., which was in the northern part of Chalk Bluff. A three-story home was seen with heavy smoke.

(Courtesy: Elm Mott Fire & Rescue)

The fire was contained, and the house was saved. The Ross Volunteer Fire Department, Gholson Volunteer Fire Department, Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, West Fire Department and Waco Fire Department also responded.

Elm Mott Fire & Rescue says that although the resident did lose everything in one room, and parts of the second floor suffered a lot of smoke damage, no injuries were reported in this incident.