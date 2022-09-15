Washington, D.C. (FOX 44) — The attorney for Christopher Grider says a judge will now decide whether the Central Texas man is guilty of Civil Disorder and Obstruction of an Official Proceeding. Brent Mayr announced that decision during a hearing Thursday.

Mayr says prosecutors offered Grider a plea deal to avoid trial, but they have officially turned that down.

Grider, who owns a business in Bruceville-Eddy, was in Washington, D.C. for the rally on January 6th, 2020. Pictures show that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

At one point, video footage shows him handing Ashli Babbitt a hard helmet which she used to strike a glass door, shattering it. U.S. Capitol police shot and killed her as she tried to enter a restricted area through the broken glass.

In the original affidavit, there are several pictures of Grider wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.

According to Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, Grider is willing to accept responsibility for his actions that day. He told FOX 44 news they do not dispute that Grider entered the U.S. Capitol. The point they plan to argue is what his motive was on January 6th.

The trial is set to start on December 12th, 2022. There is a status hearing scheduled for November 23rd.