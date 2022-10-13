LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling.

According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.

Neal went on to say that a huge thank you is owed to the Sunbright staff, who he says have worked long hours over the past few days to recover from the event and to keep services open for McLennan County citizens.

Crews originally responded to the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive on Monday evening for what was classified as a 2-alarm fire.

17 units and 45 fire fighters were on scene, with one fire firefighter being transported to the hospital due to heat-related injuries. You can read our previous story here.