McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has advised the McLennan County Tax Office that the Registration and Titling System will be unavailable statewide on Friday, June 23.

All McLennan County Tax Offices will be open for property tax transactions, but no motor vehicle transactions will be able to be completed. This system outage also applies to H-E-B registration locations, according to McLennan County Tax Office Chief Deputy Kathy B. Hollomon.