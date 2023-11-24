WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you want a Christmas experience unlike any other, the Extraco Events Center is the place to be!

The North Pole Palooza is taking place every weekend through December 17. Visitors can go ice skating, get pictures with Santa Claus, drink some hot cocoa, play a variety of snow games, visit the petting zoo, go to the Ice Bar, and much more!

Hours will vary for each day. You can see exact dates and times here.

Event Tickets are sold exclusively online through the Extraco Events Center’s website. If you would like to buy tickets, you can go here.