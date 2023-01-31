CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far.

BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across the county. They are warning people that it may take awhile for crews to respond to any crash because crews are working so many. They are asking people to stay home.

DPS — Bridges on Hwy 6 between Loop 340 and the Mart cutoff are icy. Troopers are asking people to avoid all elevated roadways as much as possible.

HILL CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — Several wrecks have been reported today on Interstate 35 and other areas around the county. Citizens are urged to stay home, if they can. First Responders are “stretched to the max” trying to help people.

KILLEEN — Ice has accumulated on SH 195 causing vehicles to spin off the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid using the highway if at all possible. Officers are working crashes across the city and are asking people to stay home.

ROBERTSON CO. — Emergency crews responded to several vehicle accidents by 8 a.m. FM 485 is shut down between FM 1644 and Zane Wallace. There have also been accidents reported on the Hwy79/Hwy6 overpass.

TEMPLE POLICE — Officers are working numerous crashes across the city. There are no closed roads at this time, but most are unsafe according to the police department.

WACO POLICE — Numerous crashes across the city. Motorists are being asked to stay home if possible.

WOODWAY PUBLIC SAFETY — As of 8 a.m., officers had responded to four wrecks. The main areas for concern are Bosque and Highway 84. People are asked to avoid those areas.

For the latest on road conditions in your area, you can check this map. You can type in your location and check all the roads nearby.

For anyone wanting updates on Hill County road conditions, you can check www.drivetexas.org. Offices may not be able to assist in giving information.

We will continue to update these reports throughout the day.