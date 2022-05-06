ELM MOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is facing various drug related charges after a deputy stopped his car because of an obscured license plate.

Joseph Eugene Willis remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday following the incident that occurred just after midnight Friday morning.

The deputy had spotted the car going south on I-35 in Elm Mott and made the stop.

The arrest affidavit stated that as the deputy approached the passenger side of the Chevy Malibu to make contact with the driver, he observed a plastic bag containing marijuana in plain view near the center console area.

The affidavit further states that a probably cause search was then conducted of the vehicle with over 1-1/4 pounds of THC wax resin found, along with 3/4 pound of marijuana and a gram of cocaine.

The affidavit stated that both the THC and cocaine were later field tested and yielded a positive result.

Willis was read his Miranda warnings and later claimed ownership of everything inside the vehicle.

Willis was then taken into custody and transported to the jail without further incident.