Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an early Sunday morning shooting incident on North 23rd Street.

Jose Luis Campos was arrested shortly after the incident, but has already posted $40,000 bond and has been released from the McLennan County Jail.

Police were called to the area of the 900 block of North 23rd Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday – after the shots were fired.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers learned there was a loud argument involving multiple individuals – when a man shot at one of the people he was arguing with. That person was not hit, but a third party was shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Campos was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the jail – where he posted bond later in the day Sunday, and was released.