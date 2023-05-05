Waco, Tx (Fox44) – A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after a Waco ISD Police officer was assaulted Thursday at a middle school campus.

Waco ISD Police Chief David Williams said it happened at the joint Indian Spring/Carver Middle School campus at 500 North University Parks Drive – when the older girl attempted to confront a middle school student as school was letting out.

The Waco ISD officer attempted to intervene, and was punched in the face and head.

Ireanna Loyd Berry was arrested and charged with felony assault on a public servant. She remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon – at which time bond had not yet been set.