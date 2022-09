McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after a passenger car strikes the back of a semi-truck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that the crash happened at 10:27 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.