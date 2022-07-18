WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal crash on 18th Street has been identified.

On Monday morning, Waco Police identified 57-year-old Edwardo Zamora as the driver who passed away due to injuries sustained from a crash on Saturday.

Officers were called to 18th Street and Clay Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Investigators discovered a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on 18th Street and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east. The impact made the Chevrolet spin around – then it turned it over on its passenger side.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began medical aid to all involved parties. The driver of the Chevrolet’s injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital, and are in stable condition.

No charges have been filed. This investigation is ongoing.