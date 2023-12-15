LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in an early Friday morning structure fire in Lorena.

Lorena Fire personnel were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 12:20 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple people trapped in the area of Poison Ivy Drive. Units arrived and found heavy fire coming from the home.

The department says crews were met with intense heat which damaged the protective gear worn by firefighters. A search was underway in the interior of the residence that was accessible.

Lorena Fire says there was a single person in the residence who was dead. There were no other people inside of the home at the time of the fire.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshals Office were called to the scene. They are investigating the cause of the fire.

Mutual aid from neighboring departments was also requested. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.