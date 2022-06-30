WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Waco on Thursday morning.

Waco PD Detectives say the crash happened near the 7300 Block of Imperial Drive at 5:31 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east.

The first driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White, where they succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was not taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay. Next of kin has been notified.

Waco PD Crime Scene and Reconstruction, Waco Fire Department and AMR assisted with the investigation.