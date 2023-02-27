WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has confirmed that one person has died in a Saturday crash.

Officers investigated the fatal crash at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21st Street and Reuter Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found 29-year-old Joeby Byrd critically injured after he was ejected from a Cam-Am Spyder.

AMR Personnel arrived on scene and transported Byrd to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers believe Byrd was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Reuter Avenue, and hit the back of a car traveling through 21st and Reuter – throwing him off the Spyder and underneath a third car.

No arrests will be made in this investigation.