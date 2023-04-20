WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Waco. A suspect is being sought by the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds – one man and one woman.

Officers started performing life-saving measures on both victims until they were transported to a local hospital by AMR. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead. The woman is reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and that there is no danger to the public. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500,

or call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

The Waco Police Department says this is the fifth person murdered in 2023.