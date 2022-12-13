Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead.

Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.

Officers arrived to find a man who was shot in the chest. Life-saving measures started before emergency personnel arrived. The man was then transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Demicco Chambliss.

Assistant Chief Leonard said another man, identified as Dennis Estelle, Jr., was also shot in the groin area and managed to get himself to an area hospital. A short time after arriving, Estelle was taken into emergency surgery.

Assistant Chief Leonard said both Chambliss and Estelle have extensive criminal histories involving guns, marijuana and evading police – and both are known to have gang affiliations. Leonard said this is a current and active investigation.