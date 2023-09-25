Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man has been arrested after one man was stabbed and a woman cut during a weekend disturbance in Waco.

Santiago Lopez Bustamante, age 30, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Summer Avenue Saturday on a disturbance call. When they got there they found a victim had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Police were told the two men had been involved in an argument when it got physical and one stabbed the other.

A woman there tried to break things up and in doing so received cuts to her arm.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were not expected to be life threatening.

Bustamante remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $42,500 with an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was also being held on an immigration detainer.