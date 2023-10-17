LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Lorena.

Lorena Police officers responded to Interstate 35 southbound on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #321.

One patient has been transported to an area hospital. Structural damage to the roadway has been reported, which will take time to repair.

Southbound lanes were previously blocked. As of 5:28 p.m., both lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.