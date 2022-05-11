WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting in Waco.

Police received a call at 8:14 p.m. and were dispatched to 26th Street, near Cole Avenue, on a report of a drive-by shooting. The last unit cleared the scene around midnight.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the first officers at the scene found one elderly woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, and was reported as being stable.

Police are looking for a suspect, and say they believe it was an isolated incident.