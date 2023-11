WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting at N 6th Street in Waco is under investigation.

Waco Police tell FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of N 6th Street at approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The person’s condition is unknown.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.