Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man has been found and arrested in connection with a stabbing which took place in north Waco last July.

56-year-old Joseph Andrade was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on an aggravated assault charge. It was at 10:53 a.m. on July 5 that officers were sent to the 2200 block of North 42nd Street on a disturbance call and found the victim. The victim had been stabbed in the chest.

Officers alerted emergency medical personnel, who arrived shortly. The man’s wound was not considered life threatening.

Police discovered the victim got into an argument with another man, who at one point stabbed him. Officers identified Andrade as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Andrade was found on Thursday, and was taken into custody. His bond was set at $10,000.