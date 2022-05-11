WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco police responded to a domestic disturbance call between a male suspect and female victim shortly after 4 p.m., on Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of N 32nd Street.

One woman was shot and transported to the hospital. Police say she is in fair condition.

“Officers believed that he had barricaded himself inside the home which is why they had SWAT come out and respond and enter the home in a tactical way to ensure the safety of the suspect, and the surrounding community, and the neighbors, and the officers as well. When they entered the home, they cleared the home and the suspect was not found,” says Waco Police Department Public Information Officer, Cierra Shipley.

Police are still searching for the suspect and they are encouraging the public to call crime stoppers if they know anything about the shooting, and call the anonymously hotline. You can get up to a $2,000 reward.

You can also call the Waco Police Department at (254)-750-7500. This investigation is still ongoing.