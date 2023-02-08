Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a Wednesday morning fire that firefighters knocked down in minutes.

After the initial alarm was turned in at 7:35 a.m. with a report of a person trapped, the call went to a second alarm for the reported fire in a home in the 3100 block of Colonial Avenue. Shortly after arriving, firefighters reported everyone was out of the house. Light smoke was reported coming from one side of the house.

The written fire report indicated the fire was confined to one bedroom in a rear corner of the house, with light smoke through the rest of the house. The fire was knocked down and the home was ventilated, with power disconnected.

There were initially no reports of civilian injuries – but later a woman at the scene had complaints related to smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

The Red Cross was called the scene to assist the occupants, who were being temporarily displaced. Damage to the home was listed as minimal. There were working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.