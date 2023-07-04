WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An official Guinness World Record was set at McLane Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Operation Warmth for Warriors is a project started by grad student Sam Esparza, with help from his professor Marshall Magnussen. There were also joint efforts with the Baylor VETS program and Veterans One Stop.

A new world record was set for sleeping bags lined up end to end. Volunteers lined up over 1,200 rolled-up sleeping bags on the football field. Each bag was numbered prominently to show progress. A special backdrop was also set up to mark the new Guinness World Record.

(Courtesy: Veterans One Stop)

These sleeping bags will now be distributed by Veterans One Stop to other organizations, and will be given to homeless Veterans around the state of Texas. Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone was also in attendance.

In order for Opearation Warmth for Warriors to accomplish this goal, they needed to raise significant funds – which they did through the Baylor University’s “Torch” platform. A total of $13,796 was raised. These funds were used to purchase the sleeping bags.