Central Texas (FOX 44) — A majority of the Central Texas has seen 100° high temperatures this year, but Waco has finally joined the list of receiving it’s first triple digit day.

Our official high temperature of the day was 101° which was reached around 3:59 PM Friday afternoon.

While 101° is well-above average for this time of year, it did not set a record high temperature but did get fairly close. The record for June 10th is 102° that was set back in 1902 and 1911.

This weekend will not bring much relief as we’ll see more triple digit heat across our area. High temperatures will likely tie or break records, with heat index values soaring much higher than that.

A Heat Advisory for our viewing area goes into effect Saturday and runs through Sunday night.

With the scorching temperatures likely sticking around into the summer, always make sure to stay hydrated and take many breaks when working outdoors. Heat related-illnesses can begin before you realize.