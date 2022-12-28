Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man.

Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony possession of marijuana charges filed locally in addition to larceny charges out of North Carolina.

Waco police had been contacted back in July seeking assistance from out of state authorities who believed that Edwards was in Waco and asking that police here look for him.

They located him near the 1300 block of South 11th Street and as they began to make contact located what ended up being measured as 520 grams of marijuana, which equates to just over 1.1 pounds.

He was initially arrested on the first degree felony larceny charges out of Concord, North Carolina, then as the investigation was completed, later charged with the local marijuana possession charge.