MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A family is picking up the pieces today after a devastating fire destroyed their home. Thankfully, Kenneth Cash and his family members were able to get out of the fire last night when it started around 11:30 pm, all thanks to their smoke detectors alerting them.

Despite weather conditions, the Elm Mott fire crew arrived at the house just after the fire started and worked to put it out until 4:00 am.

“By the time we were able to get our lines off of the truck, the fire had already broken out of the roof and was burning through the roof. We called for more departments to come out to help us. We actually had five other departments respond to help. It was a really good effort from our community,” says Chris Pechacek Elm Mott Fire Department Chief.

Kenneth Cash says the fire started at the back of the house and he believes it was an electrical fire, after dealing with electrical problems recently. The local volunteer fire department will investigate further tomorrow.

One fire fighter was taken to the hospital for a fire related injury but has since been released.

Fire Chief Pechacek recommends that if you haven’t changed your smoke detectors out recently, now would be a good time to do so, “typically you change your smoke detectors each time that we have a time change, which is kind of the unwritten rule that we try to promote.”