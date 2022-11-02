WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight.

This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody, along with two other individuals. Two of the three arrested are juveniles.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.