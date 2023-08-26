Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two 19-year-old men.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Rube Avenue at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Both of the shooting victims went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. One is in critical condition, while the condition of the other has stabilized. Their identities have not been released at this time.

While police officers say the shooter is still on the loose, they think this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this double shooting can call Waco Police at (254) 750-7500 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP (4357).

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.