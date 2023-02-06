Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st.

The same plant went through layoffs in 2019.

The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas Workforce Commission of the plan at the end of January. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires companies to provide notice of plant closures or mass layoffs under certain circumstances.

In Owens-Brockway’s WARN letter, the company says the layoffs are a result of damage done to a plant furnace during the February 2021 freeze. The company says it has not been able to repair the damage.

The company says it will give employees at least 60 days notice of being laid off or they will receive up to 60 days of pay and benefits. The company is also offering counseling and other services through its employee assistance program.

At this time, Owens-Brockway says it does not know if these layoffs will be permanent.