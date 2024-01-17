Waco, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan County deputies have arrested a husband and wife who are accused of benefiting from prostituting a woman addicted to drugs.

46-year-old Joy Elizabeth Mellinger and 45-year-old Michael Allen Stanford remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on felony charges of promotion of prostitution.

Joy Elizabeth Mellinger.

Arrest affidavits for the pair stated that back on January 13, an investigator found an advertisement on a website known for human trafficking and prostitution. While communicating with the person, later identified as a victim, it was agreed that she would travel to a location in Waco to engage in sexual acts for a fee.

Michael Allen Stanford.

When the woman and the investigator arrived at the agreed-upon location, the affidavit stated that Mellinger and Stanford were with her, and were operating the vehicle at this location. The affidavit stated that during the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was addicted to opioids, and as a result goes through withdrawals commonly referred to as being “dope sick.”

The affidavit further stated that evidence indicated Mellinger and Stanford were receiving economic benefits from the victim in the form of money, places to live, food and narcotics. The affidavit stated that the investigation indicated the the pair were receiving the benefits as a result of the victim being prostituted.

Mellinger and Stanford were both arrested and transported to the McLennan County Jail.