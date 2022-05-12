WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco is encouraging the public to participate in the development of the Waco Downtown Implementation Plan.

The City of Waco adopted the Imagine Waco: Downtown Master Plan in 2010. To continue to move this vision forward, the City hired the services of Kimley-Horn to develop a Downtown Implementation Plan – which will review parking, streetscape elements, and the overall “theme” for Downtown Waco.

The plan will be an action-oriented strategy which will guide improvements identified to create a more comfortable and enjoyable space for all those who live, work, and visit Downtown Waco. Improvement projects will include streetscape elements such as landscaping, lighting, crosswalk improvements, and street fixtures/furniture improvements. Additionally, a critical element of the Waco Downtown Implementation Plan is the development and implementation of a downtown parking strategy to address current and future demand.

The City of Waco is encouraging anyone interested in sharing their opinions on how to make Downtown Waco a more walkable, vibrant destination to visit the project’s website at www.DesignDTWaco.com. The website provides an opportunity to learn more about the Downtown Implementation Plan, and allows the public to participate in two online engagements – including an online survey and an interactive map activity.