WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to continue work to realign 4th and 5th Streets as traditional T-intersections at the Interstate 35 frontage roads.

To continue this work, crews plan to close 5th Street, from Clay Avenue to the southbound I-35 frontage road nightly – from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – from Wednesday, July 13 to Friday, July 15 for paving work. Drivers will be directed to use 6th Street to access the southbound I-35 frontage road.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. You can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.