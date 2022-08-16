WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage, north of University Parks Drive, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. this Wednesday.

This is due to paving work as crews continue to complete construction on the frontage roads. Traffic will be directed to turn onto east or westbound University Parks Drive as they approach the closure from the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. TxDOT says that travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org, for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.