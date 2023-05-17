WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This week is National Police Week, which pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Waco Police Department and surrounding McLennan County agencies will honor these officers this Thursday in the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Peace Officer Memorial Plaza in Indian Spring Park.

The public is welcome to join the special service and show support for the dedicated law enforcement officers and their families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.